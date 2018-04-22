× Three killed, four wounded by naked gunman in Nashville Waffle House

Metro Nashville Police say a shooting in a Waffle House has left three people dead and four wounded.

Police say the shooting happened at 3:25 a.m. Sunday at a restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike.

A patron wrestled away the gunman’s rifle before more people were shot, police said.

The suspect, who was reportedly naked except for a jacket, fled the scene on foot. He later removed the jacket.

Police identified him as 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, based on the registration of the vehicle he arrived in.

A man believed to be Reinking was last seen in a wood line near some apartments in the area of the Waffle House, police said. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt.

Anyone who sees Reinking is asked to call (615) 862-8600.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018