New video shows brazen liquor store smash-and-grabs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has obtained exclusive new video of one of several brazen liquor store smash-and-grabs earlier this week.

One store owner tells us thieves used sledgehammers to break into seven Mid-South shops, getting away with thousands of dollars in liquor, and in his case, a gun.

The video, from The Spirits Shoppe in East Memphis, seems to show the same suspects who broke into at least two other stores.

In it, one of the crooks scopes out the store on Poplar Avenue overnight Tuesday, peering through the front door with his hood completely covering his face.

Seconds later, he and another man can be seen from a different camera busting the glass on a side door and grabbing liquor bottles from a cart.

“We have bars on the door, so they actually had to push our closeout rack out of the way and crawl between two bars,” said owner Eddie Conner.

The suspects push the cart out of the way, then one of the thieves hops over the counter and heads straight for the cash register with his masked friend not far behind.

“This kid walked right through, jumped over the counter,” Conner said. “They got the change out of the registers, they got a pistol and they got liquor.”

You can see that man in the video stuffing the gun into his pocket before he and his accomplice drop some of their loot off outside and go back in.

They rush through the store, grabbing as many liquor bottles as they can carry, and in just over two minutes, they’re out.

The first robber is seen in the video wearing a hoodie with what appears to read “True Religion” on the back — the same hoodie worn by one of the men who robbed Gordin’s Liquor and Wine in Frayser the same night.

“They got us last Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, along with seven or eight other stores where they’ve broken the glass out and come in and stolen bottles,” Conner said.

And surveillance images from Poplar Wine and Spirits Tuesday morning seem to show the same men again.

In this latest case, the suspects caused about $1,500 in loss to the store, including damage, but Conner said insurance will cover that.

Meanwhile, Gordin’s owner is blasting the crooks on social media and offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who turns them in.

If you know who the suspects are, you can call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.