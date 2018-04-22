× Man accused of kidnapping, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keatron Walls is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her and her family in the 4500 block of Airways Boulevard, police say.

A woman says she had just come home from work when her ex-boyfriend confronted her in the parking lot with a handgun.

Walls was arrested two years ago for shooting into an occupied home and injuring four people.

The mother of the victim told us in 2016 he tried to harm this same victim.

Now, walls is accused of threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend while he 5-year-old daughter is in the home.

In the affidavit, the victim stated Walls hit her and her current boyfriend in the head with a handgun and even fired shots to the ground while threatening to kill them and himself.

Police were then called by Walls’ family member after she received a call from him saying that he was going to kill the victims.

Authorities said they recovered three guns, and the female victim received medical attention.

WREG reached out to who we believe is the victim and have not heard back yet.