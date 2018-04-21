× Travel article ranks Memphis No. 1 place in the world to visit in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians already know this a great city to visit in May, but a new CNN ranking says it’s the best place place to travel in the entire world next month.

That’s right, a new ranking by CNN travel places Memphis ahead of four exotic international destinations in an article.

The travel article starts with the Memphis is May annual festival (obviously) but mentions Sun Studio, the Stax Museum, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the National Civil Rights Museum and even Jerry’s Sno-Cones as must-see attractions.

That might call for a stay-cation next month. Or, you could always try the runner-up destination — Bali, Indonesia.