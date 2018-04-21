× Police searching for 9-year-old missing since Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy who was last seen walking home from school Friday afternoon.

A City Watch has been issued for Dewayne Alexander. He was walking home from school in the 3300 block of Ford Road, police said, but he didn’t make it home.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Alexander is 3-foot-8, about 50 pounds and was weraing a navy blue hoodie with white uniform shirt and navy uniform pants.

Anyone with information should call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.