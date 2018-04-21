× Officer, suspect identified in no-fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting of a suspect in an armed robbery on South Third Street.

Police responded to an armed robbery call April 14 at the Exxon in the 4600 block of South Third. A male suspect fled the scene.

That suspect was later spotted at Shelby Drive and Millbranch, MPD said.

The officer and suspect were involved in a struggle, and the officer shot the suspect.

Feroldo Griffin, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of employment of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The officer was identified as 22-year-old Malcom Collins. Officer Collins has been employed by MPD since March of 2017.