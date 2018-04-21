× Man shot, killed in southwest Memphis

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the southwest area of Memphis.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of King Road, just before noon Saturday.

One man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that no suspect information is available at this time.

WREG will be working to find out more information. This story will be updated as details become available.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.