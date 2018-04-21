× Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 63-year-old man

Memphis, Tenn. — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a 63-year-old man.

Telvin Toles, 27, was convicted of first-degree murder on Friday.

Investigators said Toles shot the victim, Charles Davis, during an attempted robbery in December of 2015. Toles shot Davis near Birch Run Lane and Lucerne Drive.

After the shooting, Memphis police developed Toles as a suspect. Eight days later, Toles was arrested on an unrelated charge.

During questioning for that charge, Toles confessed to killing Davis.