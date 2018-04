MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were killed Saturday in an apartment fire in Whitehaven, the Memphis Fire Department says.

The children were 2 and 3 years old, MPD said.

One adult male was also in the home. He is in the hospital in critical condition suffering from smoke inhalation.

MFD dispatch said the fire came in at 2:46 p.m. in the South Pointe Townhomes in the 1500 block of Dewees, and was out at around 3:15 p.m. ​