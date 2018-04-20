× Tennesseans can now purchase their liquor on Sundays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans now have the option to purchase their liquor on Sundays.

According to The Tennessean, Governor Bill Haslam signed the bill into law on Friday.

The new law goes into effect for liquor stores this weekend. However, if you stop by your local grocery store this weekend, you’re going to be out of luck. Those businesses will not be allowed to sell liquor until January 1.

It would also change the hours of operation for liquor stores across the state to 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

An amendment added to the bill by the House bars the sales of liquor and wine on Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The state Senate and House both approved the measure last week.