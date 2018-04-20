Students join ‘National School Walkout Day’ to stop the violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Students marched locally speak up and be a voice to stop violence in school and on the street.

Whether it was written on a post-it note, a poster board or a banner. No matter where the message was all the same.

"We shouldn't come into schools fearing for our lives."

Students from schools across the Mid-South like St. Agnes Lausanne and Soulsville stepped out of class for their voices to be heard.

Through hugs, holding hands, and singing songs.

Students chose to walk out of class to not only pray for the lives lost in school shootings but also in the streets.

Demanding for change and never forgetting their peers and those they never even knew.

Students all came together on "National School Walkout Day" to say enough is enough.