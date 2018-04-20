× Smash and grabs reported at several liquor stores in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Liquor stores are on high alert after several smash and grabs have been reported in Shelby County within the past week.

Jason Black says his store, Charlie’s Wine and Spirits on Whitten Road, was one of them.

“I’m not happy about it obviously, but it’s something you have to deal with,” Black said.

Thursday morning is when Black found out thieves busted the glass door and used trash cans to swipe thousands of dollars worth of liquor.

“This seems to be the same group of people. Not the first time multiple stores were hit by the same crew,” Black said.

WREG found out several liquor stores in Shelby County reported burglaries this week including Poplar Wine and Spirits at Houston Levee and Poplar.

Collierville police shared photos of the suspects with WREG.

The pictures show the thieves outside the store Tuesday morning in white masks next to trash cans.

They reportedly used a sledgehammer to get in and drove off in separate cars.

MPD got a call the next day. Employees at The Spirit Shoppe on Poplar gave a similar story: glass shattered, faces covered and liquor missing.

“It’s something we as business owners have to live with. Crime happens no matter where you live, but you deal with it and move on,” said Black.

As for Black, he says that’s what he’s doing as he watched crews repair his front door.

“As far as the financial damage, we have insurance, so we’ll be covered with that. You just worry about perception sometimes,” Black said.

Black, as well as the other store owners we talked to off camera, are asking for your help.

If you know who these people are, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

As of Friday afternoon, police told WREG they are following on solid leads.