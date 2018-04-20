× Senatobia Schools dismiss early after bomb threat found

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Senatobia High Schools dismissed school early after a bomb threat was found inside a bathroom Friday.

According to the Senatobia Municipal School District’s Facebook page, the high school’s custodians found a note on the wall that said a bomb would go off today.

The district said that even though did not believe there was a bomb, to be safe they decided to dismiss class at 12:15 p.m.

They have not released an update at this time.

ON Thursday the Senatobia Police Department announced two people had been arrested in connection with the recent social media threats against the high school and middle school in Senatobia.

The police have not released the names or charges for those arrested.