Questions remain after teacher suspended without pay in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —As cars filter out of the Houston high school parking lot this afternoon, very little is filtering out about why a Houston high school teacher has been suspended.

As WREG told you last night, the Germantown Municipal School District confirms he's on an unpaid leave of absence as they conduct an investigation.

Sources tell WREG it's over inappropriate comments directed toward a female student, but the school district still isn't confirming that.

We contacted them again this morning with a number of questions: details about the allegations, and when those tips came in?

We also asked about the fact that the teacher reportedly hasn't posted grades for his class since early March.

The district never responded to our questions or a follow-up phone call this afternoon.

The students he taught are weeks away from a major test.

An email to parents shows, the principal says the teacher continues to pass along test preps, but even a school official called the situation 'unfortunate.'

WREG is still waiting to hear back from the school district.

At this point, it`s only one person making allegations to our knowledge.

That's why we haven't yet named the teacher in question, but since the district is investigating and the teacher has been suspended, we felt it important to report it.