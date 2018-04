Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HORN LAKE, Miss. — A search and rescue operation is underway for a 16-year-old teen in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Law enforcement officials say the teen may have been fishing when he went underwater and never came back up. Officials say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Crews are at the washout at Horn Lake Creek. This on the Southaven and Horn Lake border.

Southaven Police and DeSoto County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

No other information has been released.