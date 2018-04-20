× Massive fire destroys southwest Memphis home overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive fire in southwest Memphis destroyed a home overnight and put firefighters in danger.

The blaze started around 2:45 a.m. Friday morning at a home in the 400 block of Hewlett Road.

Flames could be seen coming from the home when firefighters first arrived and they soon learned it was too dangerous to go inside. They were told to get out and fight the fire from the outside.

Thankfully, no one appears to have been injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

WREG’s Melissa Moon has more coming up on Daybreak.