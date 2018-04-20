Maryland governor honors deputy who fired at school shooter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The school resource officer who was hailed as a hero following his quick actions during a shooting at a Maryland high school was honored on Thursday by the state governor.

Governor Larry Hogan presented Deputy Blaine Gaskill with a citation during the ceremony, saying he’s “a hero who did everything right,” according to The Associated Press.

About a month ago, a 17-year-old student identified as Austin Rollins opened fire inside Great Mills High School in southern Maryland. Jaelynn Willey,16, and another 14-year-old student were injured in the shooting.

Sadly, Willey was later taken off life support.

Authorities said it could have been much worse if not for Deputy Gaskill, who responded inside 60 seconds and fired off a shot at the attacker. The bullet hit the gun in the teen’s hand just as Rollins shot himself in the head.

“He had to cover significant ground,” St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said of Gaskill’s response. “The premise is simple: You go to the sound of gunfire.”

Thursday wasn’t the first time Gaskill has been honored for his response.

Shortly after the incident, he was honored by the Washington National, who had him throw the first pitch at their home opener.