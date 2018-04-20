× Man, teen indicted in murder of acquaintance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects were indicted this week by a grand jury in the murder of an acquaintance last year.

Marshawn Brakefield and Kevin Young were arrested after they allegedly shot KaVion Hopkins in July 2017.

Investigators said a group of young men, including the defendants, were driving near Hoskins Drive and Semmes Avenue when the pair attempted to take a gun away from the victim.

Hopkins was reportedly sitting in the front seat. The other two were in the back.

The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times and the defendants took off with the gun in tow.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

It’s unclear if/when the case will go to trial.

Both have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery.