× Man convicted of raping 6-year-old girl for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man was convicted this week of raping a young child for more than a year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Octavious Wright was found guilty and could spend a minimum of 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said the abuse happened inside Wright Wellington Street home starting in 2014. The abuse continued for the next 18 months until a teacher noticed the child was walking with discomfort.

She was six years old when the abuse began.

A second child rape case against Wright is pending.