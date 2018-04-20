Live at 9: Antonio Parkinson, Capone, Rob Stapleton & Gina’s Army

Legislative Chat with Antonio Parkinson

A local lawmaker was booed on the House floor in Nashville this week after speaking out against a vote to take money away from the city as punishment for removing the Confederate statues.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson talks about the vote on WREG’s Live at 9.

Join Gina’s Army

Many of us hear the words lung cancer and think it won’t happen to me because I don’t smoke. But our next guest proves that’s just not true. That’s why Gina Hollenbeck hopes the next step you take is a step towards a cure.

Comedians Capone and Rob Stapleton

If you love comedy, you’ve definitely heard of Capone and Rob Stapleton. They are true stars, appearing on everything from Def Comedy Jam to The Bad Boys of Comedy, ComicView, Jaime Foxx’s Laffapalooza and numerous movies and TV shows.

This weekend they’re in Memphis for five big shows at Chuckles Comedy House.