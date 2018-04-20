× Hernando Money Matters robber captured in Illinois

HERNANDO, Miss. — The suspect accused of holding a Hernando clerk at gunpoint this past week has been captured in Illinois.

Kadarrius Deontye Burkley was located in Collinsville two days after he allegedly robbed the Money Matters location on West Commerce Street.

On Thursday, witnesses positively identified Burkley as the suspect.

While executing a search warrant of his home, officers obtained information that Burkley had fled the area. Several hours later, he was picked up by Collinsville police officers and booked into the local jail.

He’s now awaiting extradition back to Desoto County.

Additional charges are pending for anyone who knowingly helped Burkley flee the area.