Granny busted in drug trafficking operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —An Oregon woman is in the Shelby County Jail charged with drug trafficking and she's old enough to be someone's grandmother.

Most people might not peg 72-year-old Adina Alexis as a drug dealer but police say they got a tip that she was coming to Memphis to sell Marijuana.

WREG found her last known address in Chicago.

Investigators say when they caught up with Alexis they found more than 4,500 grams of marijuana in her car--and more than 2,600 grams of marijuana, 126 THC cartridges and even edibles inside of a storage unit on Titus road where she was hiding the pot.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office says they've been watching Alexis and they think she's a part of a drug trafficking organization she was booked into jail early Friday.

Though she may have been up to no good, Travis Freeman says because of her age investigators should give her a break.

"It's all on the brink of being legal anyway I don't see the point in ruining the lady's record," Freeman said.

Anna Butler also agreed.

"What is a 72-year-old little old lady going to do to anyone."

As of now, Alexis is facing 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.