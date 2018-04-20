× Girl shoots herself playing with gun in park behind middle school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 17-year-old girl is out of the hospital after accidentally shooting herself in her left hand, the girl’s family confirmed.

Police said the girl was playing basketball with some unknown men in Westside Park behind Westside Middle School in Frayser around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, when she asked to borrow one of the men’s guns.

While playing with the gun in her car, police said she accidentally shot herself.

The shooting caused confusion at Westside Middle School on Friday.

Quoneisha Jeffries said students believed her 12-year-old daughter had been shot, but she said her daughter wasn’t even at the park when the shooting happened.

“They were crying and everything thinking it was her, but it’s not her. It’s not my baby. She’s actually, she’s fine,” said Jeffries.

Police said the man who gave the girl the gun retrieved it and left the park before they arrived.