× Cooper Young pet owner says someone poisoned his dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man believes someone poisoned his dog, and when he went to the vet, he found out several other pups may have been poisoned too.

Leo Prendergast and his dog Gus have been inseparable for the past nine years.

“He is my son. My boy. Freaks me out. Still freaks me out,” he said.

Prendergast said on Wednesday his roommate called claiming Gus was very sick.

“He said he went to the bathroom in the house, and it was blood,” said Prendergast. “I didn’t know what was wrong with him. I didn’t know if he was dying.”

He rushed his dog to Grace Animal Hospital Downtown.

“He showed me the X-rays. His liver was enlarged. His intestines were enlarged. His stomach was full of fluid. He was hurting,” he said.

Based on Gus’s symptoms, the vet believed he ingested some kind of poison.

Thankfully, they discovered it in time. Gus is going to be okay.

What’s worrisome though, the vet told WREG several other dogs showed up around the same time as Gus with similar symptoms.

He suspects poison, but can’t confirm it because he says the owners wanted to focus on the treatment instead of paying for an expensive test.

“I can’t imagine what type of person would do that to a dog,” said Prendergast.

While it’s unclear how Gus and the other dogs may have ingested poison, one thing is certain: they’re all expected to be okay.

“Lots of meds and special food for the next week or so, but he’s doing real good,” said Prendergast.

His vet asks pet owners to be careful, and check your yard, be weary of water at dog parks and any treats from strangers.