CNN Travel: Memphis is the place to be in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We know it and now the whole world does too. Memphis is the place to be in May.

CNN Travel has named the Bluff City the top travel destination for the month. The rankings, of course, list our Memphis in May Festival as a big reason to visit.

It also reasons that while things start to heat up in May, tourists will miss the truly hot part of the summer.

Graceland, Beale Street, the Peabody, Sun Studio, Stax, the Brooks Museum and the National Civil Rights Museum all make the list as the must see spots while in the city.

Memphis beat out Bali, Indonesia; Lisbon, Portugal; Peru and the South African nation of Malawi to nab the top spot.