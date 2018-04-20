Kidnapped girl returns home with mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Za'Myriah White is back in Memphis Friday night after being taken from her school on Tuesday by her father.

Brenton White snatched the little girl out of her mother's car in the drop off line at Northaven Elementary

After that police finally caught up with him in New Mexico where local police put-down spikes and even had to break out windows of the car to save White.

Scary moments earlier in the week but the little girl's mother says as soon as Za'Myriah ran towards her and hugged her tight all of the fear faded away.

The mother says Shelby County Sheriff's Office and family children services stepped in to get her to New Mexico so she could bring Za'Myriah back home.

This was the little girl's first time flying and though she got her wings, and she's happy to be home, she says she doesn't plan on getting on a plane anytime soon.

"I'm not getting on a plane again so don't try to make me get on," Za'Myriah said.

Bettye White, Za'Myriah's mother, says she is just relieved it's all over and they can get back to their life.

"Glad to have her back, glad to be over with, we still have hurdles to go through but I'm glad she's in good spirits too because it was a rough thing to go through," White said.

According to police White used one of his daughters as a human shield to try to get away from police.

Despite the experience, Za'myriah was all smiles when she stepped off the plane.