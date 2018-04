× WREG hosts ‘Legal Lines’ to answer viewers legal questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG’s legal lines are open.

Members of the Memphis Bar Association’s Young Lawyer Division are waiting to take your calls and answer your legal questions.

It can be anything from criminal issues to financial or family issues.

The toll free number is 844-457-9734.

They’ll be taking your calls until 6:30 p.m.

We will also have an attorney available to take your questions on Facebook Live.