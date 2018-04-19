Smoke alarm saves woman, 8 children from Whitehaven house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A smoke alarm helped a woman and her eight children escape a house fire in the 200 block of Parkdale Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

According to the report, fire crews responded to the scene around 7 a.m.

The one story home was up in flames by the time first responders arrived.

The house did have a smoke alarm, which helped the woman and eight children escape the safely before fire crews arrived.

The home and two vehicles had smoke, fire and water damage.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was caused by a malfunction with a dryer.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.