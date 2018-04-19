× Two charter schools run by Herenton’s DuBois network to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two schools run by the W.E.B. DuBois Consortium charter network are expected to close at the end of the school year, Shelby County Schools said Thursday.

SCS said the district was informed that DuBois High School of Leadership and Public Policy and DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology will close.

“Shelby County Schools and the DuBois Consortium will work together to ensure that families are informed of their options so they can make the best decision regarding education for their children,” a district spokesperson said.

A letter was sent Wednesday to parents of students at DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology informing them of the decision to close.

The Memphis School Guide lists a student population of 229 at DuBois High Schools of Arts and Technology and 92 at DuBois High School of Leadership and Public Policy.

The two middle schools and one elementary school in the network are not closing.

The DuBois network was founded by former Memphis mayor and school superintendent Willie Herenton, who announced recently he plans to run for Memphis mayor again in 2019.