× Police: Juvenile shot in Frayser park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female juvenile was shot in Westside Park at Dawn Drive and Frayser Boulevard Thursday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.