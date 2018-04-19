× Police: Armed Greenline attempted robber taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect wanted for holding a man at gunpoint on the Shelby Farms Greenline is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.

According to police, Brandon Bowen was wearing a face mask and pajamas when he walked up to a man on the trail and pointed his gun at him.

Bowen ran away when the victim told him he didn’t have any money.

This all happened last Sunday on the Greenline near Podesta and Boswell.

Police were able to identify Bowen as a person of interest in the case fairly quickly and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He was charged with attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.