Police: 1-year-old child in back seat as man opens fire on ex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at his ex and a small child in the back seat.

The woman told police she was heading down Ridgeway Boulevard near the Ridgeway Crossing Apartments when Deyun Shegog opened fire on her this past week. At least one bullet shattered the rear passenger side window, sending glass into the backseat where a baby was sitting.

Officers said the bullet was located in the center front console – which would have been mere feet from the child.

The woman was able to identify the shooter as her ex. He lived at the same apartment complex where the shooting occurred, she said.

A search of the man’s home led to the discovery of a Glock 45 in the living room.

Shegog was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.