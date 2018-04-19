× Overdose investigation leads to recovery of large amount of ICE

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A tragic overdose death led to the discovery and recovery of a large amount of illegal drugs in Tipton County.

According to the sheriff’s department, they began investigating after Stephen Tyler Duke was found dead in the 700 block of Dogwood Lane in Brighton in mid March. Evidence at the scene led deputies to believe Duke had died from an accidental overdose.

Investigators said shortly before his death, the 28-year-old had made contact with a man named Eric John Morris.

Morris, deputies later learned, had a warrant for his arrest.

It was during a subsequent search of his home that deputies discovered he had more than a pound of ICE in his possession. They also recovered drug paraphernalia, marijuana, heroin, two handguns and a grenade.

Morris has been charged with driving on a revoked/suspended/canceled license, possession of schedule I with intent, possession of schedule II with intent, possession of schedule VI, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in the possession of a weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 20.