× Memphis officer charged with assault following off-duty incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man while off-duty.

According to police, Eric Fletcher was hanging out with the individual at the Country Squire Apartment on Carriage Lane on April 11. The pair were drinking and the other man eventually fell asleep.

That’s when the 43-year-old allegedly assaulted him.

Two more attacks reportedly occurred before police were called around 11:30 a.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fletcher and he turned himself into police on Wednesday.

Fletcher was relieved of duty and charged with assault.