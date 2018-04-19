Memphis mom trying to get kidnapped daughter back as suspect faces charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 9-year-old girl found safe in New Mexico is expected to be back in Memphis within the next three days.

Deputies say her non-custodial father, Brenton White, took her from outside Northaven Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say he later told them he had her best interest in mind and was taking matters into his own hands.

Grants, New Mexico police then reported seeing White parked at a restaurant Wednesday afternoon and approached him to surrender.

Dash cam video shows him speeding away from them.

His daughter Zamyriah, who he’s accused of kidnapping, was also in the car.

Officers say after a 5-mile pursuit, White crashed into a deputy's cruiser after trying to ram police and driving on a sidewalk.

"We were able to spike the suspect's vehicle, which allowed the pursuit to be a 20 mph pursuit with kids in the vehicle rather than a 100 mile pursuit," Lt. Moses Marquez with Grants PD said.

After finally being stopped, detectives say White locked his door and used Zamyriah as a human shield.

Police smashed his window to get to the 9-year-old girl.

They then also found his adult daughter and two other children in the car.

“The officers out there in New Mexico did a great job of getting him into custody without seriously hurting anyone.” SCSO Chief Deputy Floyd Bonner said.

White’s accused of taking Zamyriah while her mom was dropping her off at Northaven Elementary School Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the mother was parked in the back parking lot when White went up to the driver’s side window, assaulted her and reached in to grab Zamyriah.

Grants police said White told them he took her because she was living in unfit conditions at the mother’s house.

“Obviously, there was some sort of custodial dispute," Chief Bonner said.

White’s expected to appear in court in New Mexico within a month.

Authorities say he’ll then be extradited to Memphis to face his charges here first.

Zamyriah’s being assessed and staying with a foster care family until her mother can go get her.

Social workers say it’s common protocol for instances like this.

They say her safety is top priority.

Zamyriah’s expected to be back in Memphis within three days, where CPS will check on her again.

White was already wanted in more than five states and now faces new charges ranging from child abuse to fleeing from police.

Deputies say they’re still figuring out the couple’s custody issues to see if he’ll be charged with kidnapping.