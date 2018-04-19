Memphis-area students stage walkouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students at several schools in Memphis staged walkouts Thursday as part of the national movement against gun violence.

Other schools chose to walk out on Friday, and many others in the area did the same thing last month, when Shelby County Schools were on Spring Break.

According to social media posts, local schools participating Thursday included Cordova High, White Station High, East High, Central High, Ridgeway High, KIPP Memphis and Overton High.

A group calling itself YouthSolutions says it is a partnership between students and faculty at SCS.

“This is the start of a partnership that we believe is more important than any class lesson, test or assignment,” a student says in a YouTube video posted by SCS. “We are working on a unified list of recommendations to make our schools safer.”

At the end of the walkout, suggestions for curbing violence in schools will be posted under the hashtag #Youthsolutions901.

Friday is the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Students at @EastMustangs getting ready for the SCS Student Walk Out #youthsolutions901 pic.twitter.com/8Tbf2jRkUh — SCSNewsroom (@SCSNewsroom) April 19, 2018

Cordova High #youthsolutions901 Walkout is officially underway. They have student speeches planned and music by a talented soloist. pic.twitter.com/o6JL8hP1Gt — SCS PIO (@PIO_SCSk12) April 19, 2018