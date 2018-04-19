Live at 9: TNReady troubles, Hope House & Cooking with Taqueria Del Sol

TNReady troubles

Tennessee’s Education Commission is asking the TBI and the state Office of Homeland Security to investigate the alleged hacking that led to delays in TNReady testing this week. Thousands of students across the state could not take the required test on Monday and Tuesday.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen testified before lawmakers in Nashville, many of whom are calling for her resignation. She apologized to students, parents and teachers, but is that enough?

Keith Williams, the head of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association, discusses it on Live at 9.

Hope House

For more than two decades, Hope House in Memphis has been providing special care for children impacted by HIV and Aids, but now their mission has grown to also include children of abuse.

Melissa Farrar and Michelle Harp explain their expanded mission.

Cooking

The flavors of Mexico combined with Southern flavors makes for one amazing meal, and the perfect recipe for Chef Eddie Hernandez’s own restaurant empire.

Taqueria Del Sol has locations in Georgia and Tennessee. But now you can bring his delicious dishes to your own kitchen table when you get his new cookbook “Turnip Greens and Tortillas.”