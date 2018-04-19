× Bill requiring TennCare recipients to work heading to governor’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill requiring those who receive aid through TennCare to work to keep their benefits is headed to Governor Bill Haslam’s desk.

The state Senate passed the bill 23-2 early Thursday morning. The House had previously also passed the bill back in March.

If signed into law it would require anyone receiving TennCare benefits to work or volunteer for 20 hours a week, or be a student.

According to WTVF, those who have children under the age of six will be exempt from the new rule along with those physically unable to do so.

The governor has shown support for the bill in the past, the Tennessean reported.