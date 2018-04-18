× Sheriff’s office: Missing girl believed safe, but not home yet

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A sheriff’s office spokesman said Wednesday that a missing 9-year-old girl kidnapped from school by her father Tuesday is believed to be safe, but they are still negotiating with the father for her return.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Earle Farrell says the office has been in contact with Brenton White, the father of Zamyriah White, several times.

They’re in the “negotiation phase,” trying to get him to bring the girl to a safe place, such as a hospital, Farrell said.

White told investigators he’d bring his daughter to a safe place when he gets to where he’s going. Farrell said authorities are not sure where that is or whether White is still in the state.

Zamyriah White was reported missing Tuesday after her father, Brenton White, snatched her from her mother’s vehicle while they were waiting in the drop-off line at Northaven Elementary at 8:30 a.m.

Police say the victim’s father has multiple felony warrants and has made threats to harm himself.