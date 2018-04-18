Police: Kidnapped woman found alive, City Watch alert cancelled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a City Watch alert for Tayrn Webster has been cancelled after she was found alive.

Webster was reported missing after she was allegedly kidnapped Monday afternoon.

A witness told police the victim was being chased by a man – later identified as Eric Wells – in a gold Honda Accord. Webster allegedly lost control of her Camry and struck a pole at Brooks Road and Hilda.

That’s when Wells jumped out of the car, assaulted Webster and then forced her into his car.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.