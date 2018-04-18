× Police: Charges filed after ongoing gang feud leads to deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly gunning down another gang member in an ongoing feud.

On Monday, police were called to the area of Baskin and Dellwood in Frayser after a man identified as Cameron Horne was shot multiple times. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

It was later discovered that the victim had been involved in an ongoing feud with two other alleged gang members named Jonquett Haggett and Will Vaughn.

Before his death, Horne and his girlfriend had reportedly exchanged words with Haggett. Several hours later, the two suspects were passengers in a car when they saw Horne. Vaughn allegedly ordered the driver to pull over.

“I’m going to kill him,” he reportedly said before jumping out of the vehicle with Haggett hot on his heals. The two men allegedly chased the victim down before Vaughn opened fire.

Haggett admitted to being with Vaughn when he shot Horne, but claimed he never fired his weapon.

Both were taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.