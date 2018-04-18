× Man charged after toddler, driver critically injured in Shelby Drive crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver who allegedly sent a driver and a young child to the hospital following a car accident Tuesday is now facing charges.

According to police, Derrick Henderson was traveling westbound on Shelby Drive when he ran the red light at Horn Lake Road and hit another driver.

That driver and the toddler were both seriously injured in the accident. The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he/she is still receiving treatment.

Authorities didn’t release an update on the driver’s condition.

Henderson was charged with aggravated assault, driving while license was suspended or revoked, financial responsibility and reckless driving.

He also had a warrant out for his arrest at the time of the accident.