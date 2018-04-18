Live at 9: Early voting, helping the elderly live fully & Watercooler Wednesday

Ballot box changes

If you head to the polls for early voting expect to see a change at the ballot box. The Shelby County Voting Commission has added styluses for the touch screen, which some say is cause for concern.

County Commissioner Heidi Shafer is here to explain the new process.

Helping elderly Americans live fully

A national conference is coming to Memphis to discuss how to help elderly Americans live fully in their communities.

Dr. John Feather with Grantmakers in Aging joins us here in the studio.

Watercooler Wednesday

Starbucks says it will close more than 8,000 stores on May 29 to teach nearly 175,000 employees how to prevent racial bias. This, after two black men were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after a manager called police on them.

Who is really to blame in this situation? The manager or police?

A couple in Canada is facing charges after taking the law into their own hands. They recently tackled and hog-tied a 28-year-old man they say came to their home to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter. The couple even streamed the take-down on Facebook Live and held the man until officers arrived.

Should they be the ones punished?

And Madonna is vowing to “keep fighting” ageism and sexism saying,”it’s an outdated, patriarchal idea that a woman has to stop being fun, curious, adventurous, beautiful, or sexy past the age of 40.”

But are there some things women and men should stop doing past a certain age?

