Inland brings in extra resources, aims to have trash collected by Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says it may be a few more days before a city contract company catches up on its garbage rounds.
A city spokesperson said the city spoke with Inland Waste Monday and was told the company hopes to be caught up with the trash backlog by Monday, April 23. They said the problems are from an unexpected staff shortage.
Inland has brought in additional resources to help. They started working Wednesday morning.
While it is a timeline, that’s not good news for residents of Hickory Hill and Cordova who told WREG they have been waiting for trash pickup for some time.
One woman we spoke with on Tuesday said she’s been waiting for Inland to pick up leaves and yard debris from her curb since February.
Inland currently only serves about 20 percent of the city, and with so many problems, city officials said they are considering replacing them once their contract ends in 2019. Bids should go out later this year.