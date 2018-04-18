× Inland brings in extra resources, aims to have trash collected by Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis says it may be a few more days before a city contract company catches up on its garbage rounds.

A city spokesperson said the city spoke with Inland Waste Monday and was told the company hopes to be caught up with the trash backlog by Monday, April 23. They said the problems are from an unexpected staff shortage.

Inland has brought in additional resources to help. They started working Wednesday morning.

While it is a timeline, that’s not good news for residents of Hickory Hill and Cordova who told WREG they have been waiting for trash pickup for some time.

One woman we spoke with on Tuesday said she’s been waiting for Inland to pick up leaves and yard debris from her curb since February.

Inland currently only serves about 20 percent of the city, and with so many problems, city officials said they are considering replacing them once their contract ends in 2019. Bids should go out later this year.

You don’t have to look hard to find debris STILL waiting for pickup in Cordova. @CityOfMemphis says Inland Waste trucks are out today clearing it but we haven’t been able to find any. pic.twitter.com/6kgUoMO1cL — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 18, 2018

Debris pickup issues continue city-wide today. This Frayser woman says her bags have been out since February. We’ll have the latest from city hall about the delays today on @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/KcKRReyc4q — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) April 17, 2018