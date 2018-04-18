× Garbage truck slams into care home trapping residents on second floor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a Waste Pro vehicle malfunctioned sending it into a home care facility.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle and an employee at LNJ Care Home received minor injuries during the incident. The home is located on Finley Road near the Whitehaven Community Center and Hillcrest High School.

Officers didn’t give any specifics on the malfunction, but we do know the impact took out the only stairwell leading up to the second floor. Fire crews had to help those residents out of the building.

All residents are accounted for and being seen by the fire department as a precaution.

The Red Cross is assisting at this time.