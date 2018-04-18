FBI involved after threats of violence at Senatobia schools

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Violent and racist threats made against Senatobia schools have people in the community worried, and the FBI is now involved.

Someone posting on Facebook under the name David White has made several threats on Facebook to “shoot up” the city’s high school and junior high.

“I’m killing all people tomorrow,” one post stated.

Many parents have contacted WREG saying they are concerned.

On Monday, Senatobia Police Chief Steve Holts confirmed that extra police would be on campus, and said that police were investigating.

On Wednesday, after more threats were posted, Holts referred questions to the FBI office in Jackson.

The FBI has not yet responded to a request for information.