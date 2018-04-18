× City launches HireMemphis.org youth job board

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland announced a new youth hiring initiative Wednesday.

HireMemphis.org is a new online job board connecting Memphians age 16-24 with local businesses looking for workers and interns.

Several local companies including FedEx, AutoZone and ServiceMaster have posted job opportunities on the page, and Strickland said more openings would be posted.

“Memphis is an opportunity city,” he said, pointing out that 12,000 more Memphians are working now compared to a decade ago, and there are 15,000 open jobs in the city.

“Let’s help more young people reach these opportunities. We as a community have to do more to help our young people.”