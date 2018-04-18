× Canadian couple facing charges after conducting sting on alleged sex predator

PORT ALBERNI, Canada — A Port Alberni couple could be facing charges after they filmed the takedown of a 28-year-old man they say came to their home to have sex with their 13-year-old daughter.

Hog-tied and face down on the ground, the man’s image was streamed on Facebook Live for everyone to see.

“We f***ing tackled him and zap-strapped him and called the police because earlier today when I asked the police to come here for this meet, they said ‘no,’” the mother said on the video.

The mother told Global News that frustration pushed her to take action against an alleged child predator.

“I went to the police and I asked them to come with me,” she said. “It’s not my job, it was theirs. That’s why I gave it to them to deal with.”

The parents said they tried for six weeks to get Port Alberni RCMP to intervene, and eventually staged their own sting on a man who allegedly sent nude photos and sexually-charged messages to their daughter.

“He messaged my daughter and asked her to meet. And I said ‘OK’ because I need an end to this.”

When police arrived to the scene of the takedown, their attention quickly turned from the man lying on the ground to the three people — the parents and another person — who put him there.

“You’re all being detained for assault right now,” an officer is heard saying in the Facebook Live video. “I’m sorry, so put your hands behind your back. All three of you.”

No charges have been laid.

RCMP said they were already investigating the alleged child luring and will continue to do so.

They are also launching a separate investigation into the alleged assault and forcible confinement relating to the video.

“Sometimes investigations take time and unfortunately, people have to show a little patience with that. But when we do it, we want to do it right,” Cpl. Amelia Hayden of Port Alberni RCMP said.