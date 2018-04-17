Woman and baby recover as police search for kidnapper in Haywood County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A community is on edge and investigators need your help finding a suspect they say kidnapped a woman and her child.

Police found the woman tied up with men's underwear over her head.

Her child was found in an abandoned car.

The woman and her child might not have made it if Mark Snipes Jr. didn't notice that something was wrong.

Snipes says he noticed a parked car with the passenger door open and a baby inside.

"We pulled up and turned out lights on. Then we saw a door open, but we never went up there. We shined our lights, and we told them 'If you're in there you need to come out," Snipes said.

No one answered.

When he went back to his home with his cousin to call the police he says whoever was in the car ran away.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says just yards away from the vehicle was a woman with men's boxers over head.

She was also tied up at her hands and ankles.

Snipes said he didn't see the woman and her baby, because the car was too far off into the wooded area.

He does say he believes the car had been sitting there for awhile, because the car light was off.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is working with the Madison County Sheriff's Office to solve the crime.