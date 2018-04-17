× Two dead, third critical following shooting in Alcorn County

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are dead and a third seriously injured after a shooting in Alcorn County.

According to preliminary reports, the shooter opened fire on the individuals at the Farmington School apartments on CR 200 just before 6 p.m. Monday.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said the third victim was taken to Magnolia Hospital in critical condition.

A person of interest – who remains unidentified at this time – is believed to have been known to at least one of the victims. He has been taken into custody but formal charges have not been filed at this time.

The Farmington Police Department is helping assist in the investigation.